Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,900 by Analysts at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,800 ($22.94) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCHGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($36.96) to GBX 2,800 ($35.69) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,335.23.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $39.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

