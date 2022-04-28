Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.
KO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.
In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
