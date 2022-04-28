Codexis (CDXS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.09 million, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. Codexis has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Codexis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Codexis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Codexis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Codexis by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 45,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Codexis by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

