Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut Codexis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $804.09 million, a PE ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61. Codexis has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Codexis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.