Cogent Communications (CCOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Cogent Communications to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cogent Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 332.04%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

