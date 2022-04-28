Cognex (CGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Cognex has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cognex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cognex by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Cognex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

