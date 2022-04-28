Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

CHRS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of CHRS opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 38,939 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

