Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.22.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $103.59 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

