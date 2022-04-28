Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE STK opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

