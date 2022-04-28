Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVGI opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.37. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

