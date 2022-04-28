CommScope (COMM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect CommScope to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.14 on Thursday. CommScope has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,887,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,943,000 after buying an additional 107,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CommScope by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 879,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 675,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CommScope by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 230,330 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

