Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 35.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.