Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CODYY shares. Cheuvreux raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($64.52) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($88.17) to €87.00 ($93.55) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

