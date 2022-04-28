Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given New €150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €175.00 ($188.17) to €150.00 ($161.29) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDY stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.