Compass Diversified (CODI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,311,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,813,000 after buying an additional 96,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

