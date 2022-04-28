Compass Minerals International (CMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -9.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,345 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 77,979 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

About Compass Minerals International (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.