Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CGEN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compugen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Compugen stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $158.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.39.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

