Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.63 Million

Analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) to post $93.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $93.76 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $97.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $384.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $406.85 million, with estimates ranging from $396.20 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $141.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

