Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Kathryn Hayley Buys 640 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,849.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $153.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $141.38 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.16 and its 200-day moving average is $180.58.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Concentrix by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

