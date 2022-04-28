Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.19). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,291 shares of company stock worth $71,909. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 266.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,498 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 98,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

