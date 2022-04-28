Confluent (CFLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Confluent to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. Confluent has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 774,583 shares of company stock worth $29,211,858 and sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,602,000 after buying an additional 669,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,452,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,783,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 140,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 298,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.96.

About Confluent (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.