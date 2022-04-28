ConocoPhillips (COP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COP opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.95. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

