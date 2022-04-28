ConocoPhillips Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

NYSE:COP opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $107.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

