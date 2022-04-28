Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $318.48 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

Several research firms have commented on CNSL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

