Consolidated Edison (ED) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.400-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.40-4.60 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ED opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

