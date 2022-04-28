Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:CNRFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the March 31st total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
OTCMKTS:CNRFF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)
