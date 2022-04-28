Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s previous close.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

CSTM opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.13. Constellium has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. Constellium’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $71,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $42,733,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $28,001,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,761,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $21,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

