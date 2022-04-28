Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Jeffrey P. Fritz Sells 25,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 22.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,247,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

