ContextLogic (WISH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect ContextLogic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.19. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $167,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Pai Liu sold 66,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $158,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,905,556 shares of company stock worth $3,577,940. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the third quarter worth about $308,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.