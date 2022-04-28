Contrasting IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) & Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IMARA and Karyopharm Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 3 1 0 2.25 Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

IMARA presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 379.45%. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.57, suggesting a potential upside of 80.80%. Given IMARA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

IMARA has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -63.06% -57.93% Karyopharm Therapeutics -59.14% N/A -44.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMARA and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A N/A -$51.38 million ($2.40) -0.61 Karyopharm Therapeutics $209.82 million 2.42 -$124.09 million ($1.71) -3.74

IMARA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Karyopharm Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics beats IMARA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMARA (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia. The company also develops IMR-261, an oral and clinical-ready activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, iron disorders, and potentially other areas. IMARA Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1. Its lead compound, include XPOVIO in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma, and for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Menarini Group to develop and commercialize NEXPOVIO for human oncology indications in Europe, including the United Kingdom; Latin America; and other countries. Its oral SINE compounds also designed to force nuclear accumulation in the levels of multiple tumor suppressor and growth regulatory proteins. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

