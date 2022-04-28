Contrasting REV Group (NYSE:REVG) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REV Group and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.38 billion 0.31 $44.40 million $0.66 18.00 Fisker $110,000.00 27,655.71 -$471.34 million ($1.63) -6.29

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for REV Group and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 2 3 0 0 1.60 Fisker 1 2 9 0 2.67

REV Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.85, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $22.90, indicating a potential upside of 123.41%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than REV Group.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 1.84% 13.92% 5.56% Fisker -448,896.19% -34.40% -24.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of REV Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

REV Group has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REV Group beats Fisker on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Capacity, ENC, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

