Cooper-Standard (CPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $601.35 million for the quarter.

Shares of CPS opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cooper-Standard has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $36.40.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards bought 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 57,650 shares of company stock worth $609,174 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 84,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPS. Benchmark lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

