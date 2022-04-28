Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.90.

CPPMF opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.21.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

