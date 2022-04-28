Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CRZN opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRZN. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,763,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 600.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,005,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 862,268 shares during the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,108,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,001,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 251,843 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

