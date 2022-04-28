CoreCard (CCRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. CoreCard had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter.

NYSE CCRD opened at $22.81 on Thursday. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $196.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CoreCard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CoreCard from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

