Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

