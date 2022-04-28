Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Up 573.2% in April

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 573.2% from the March 31st total of 771,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 982,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 63,723 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 46,847 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 63,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter.

CRF stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.81%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

