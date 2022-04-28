Corsair Gaming (CRSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corsair Gaming to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.30. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRSR shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

