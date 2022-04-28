Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.85 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

