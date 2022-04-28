Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 2.01.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $5,994,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 3,916.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Covetrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
