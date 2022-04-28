Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Covetrus has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Covetrus’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $5,994,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 3,916.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 172,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

