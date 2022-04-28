Cowen Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $123.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $109.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after purchasing an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

