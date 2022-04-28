CRA International (CRAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. CRA International has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.04 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $605.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. CRA International has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CRA International by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

