Craig Hallum Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $30.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.30. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

