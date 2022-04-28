Crane (NYSE:CR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

CR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of CR opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $102.55. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crane will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 596,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,606,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after purchasing an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 2,532.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

