Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTDW) Short Interest Update

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTDW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CRTDW opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Creatd has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Get Creatd alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.