Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -29.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.