Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CREX stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Stephen Nesbit bought 171,800 shares of Creative Realities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $147,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,844.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Realities by 50.7% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 756,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 254,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Creative Realities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Creative Realities by 1,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 157,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

