Credicorp (BAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.24 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average is $139.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Credicorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.