Credit Suisse Group Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $174.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $165.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 162.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

