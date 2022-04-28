Credit Suisse Group Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.23.

NYSE NOW opened at $466.29 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.66 and a 200-day moving average of $594.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

